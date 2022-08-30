High pressure building into the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thanks to the cold front that came through yesterday we received some much needed rain. Some areas saw over 2 inches. That cold front is also bringing in some relief from the heat and humidity. Today will not be near as hot. In fact, we will be closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. With winds out of the northwest, you will notice a nice drop in humidity as drier air moves into the area. Through the day, high pressure will begin to build into the region. This means we will have abundant sunshine. The clear skies will continue into tonight. The clear skies along with some light winds will allow for temperatures to fall below normal for this time of year. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. That cooler air moving over warmer bodies of water will favor the development of patchy fog.

Therefore, we may have some patchy fog near bodies of water tomorrow morning. After that little bit of fog dissipates, the rest of the day will provide us with wall to wall blues skies. Temperatures will again be in the low to mid 80s.

We will continue to keep our eye on the new model runs for our next chance of rain.

