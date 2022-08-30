Hospital Report: August 30, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Shirley J. Johnson, 71, of Hannibal, MO passed away August 29 at her home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Kirt D. Allison, 52, of New London, MO passed away August 29 at the University Hospital in, Columbia MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Dorothy L. VanOrder, 82, of Lewistown, MO, passed away August 27 at University Hospital in Columbia, MO. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Sylvia L. Charecke, 97, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 28 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Marilyn L. Stieghorst, 90, of Quincy, IL, passed away August 28 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Jesse Wells, age 40, of Quincy, died August 27 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Joan Tucker, age 70, formerly of Quincy, died August 28 in Timber Point Healthcare Center. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Randall “Deke” Bennett, age 71, of Quincy, passed away in his home August 27. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Kaylinn Kuns of Quincy, IL...boy

