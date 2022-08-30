Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Dept. of Human Services merge into one state agency

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Departments of Public Health (IDPH) and Human Services (DHS), announced they were aligning under a new agency brand.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was developed through two years of work on the alignment effort between the former agencies in order to put across their new mission, vision, and guiding principles.

The design elements of the new brand support the focus of the mission and vision and commemorate a new beginning together while invoking trust and stability.

“Team members and partners shaped the direction for these new key elements of our agency by providing diligent, compelling feedback and input. That has been true for all of our alignment work, and this launch is no exception. We are laser-focused on sustaining, growing, and building trust with Iowans, our stakeholders, and our team – our new mission, vision, and brand speak to that promise”, said HHS Director Kelly Garcia.

You can take a look at the new brand here.

