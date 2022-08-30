Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings

A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.(USAO Central District of CA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A New Jersey man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for a scheme to sell fake Super Bowl rings.

Scott Spina pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and another count of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California said Spina bought memorabilia in 2017 from a former pro football player. He then used that unidentified player’s information to place an order for three “family and friends” Super Bowl rings with the name Brady on them.

Spina told the ring-maker the jewelry was for former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to prosecutors, Spina eventually sold those rings to an auction house for $100,000.

Spina’s plea deal called for him to pay $63,000 in restitution to the former player.

