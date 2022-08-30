New exhibit coming to Quincy Public Library

By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday, Sept. 3, children will be able to enjoy a new exhibit at the Quincy Public Library.

It’s called “Into the Arctic,” and is supplied by the Quincy Children’s Museum (QCM). QCM Executive Director Amy Peters said the exhibit gives families a look at future possibilities and gives children the opportunity to learn.

“We’ve tried our best to highlight what is available here and the programs that they offer here and how we can work together to make that better to create additional opportunities and experiences for the community,” Peters said.

The exhibit will be at the library until Nov. 10. Peters said she is currently looking at more ways to get exhibits into public places for children to learn and enjoy.

