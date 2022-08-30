North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft

SHELBY COUNTY, MO. (WGEM) - Sara Adams was arrested for identity theft and forgery on Monday, Aug. 29.

Investigators said Adams was acting as a nurse for the North Shelby school district for several days before she was arrested.

“The district was deceived, we were lied to,” said North Shelby Superintendent Tinna Croy.

Adams gave the school a false online nursing license when she applied for the job.

“We hired her with a contingency that she provide the proper paper work,” Croy said.

After several days of Adams not providing the physical paperwork the school wanted, Croy said she got suspicious.

Croy said, “After further investigating of the situation, I notified the Shelby County Sheriff and they began the investigation from there.”

Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson said investigators found out Adams was using someone else’s name and license, another Sarah M. Adams.

Croy said Adams was only at the school for four days and was supervised the whole time.

“I do not believe anyone was in danger from the school side of that due to the fact it was just the beginning of school and it was just a few days and there was no emergencies that she took care of or anything like that,” said Fredrickson.

Croy said after this experience they’re going to make sure they have the proper paper work in hand before continuing with the hiring process.

When asked why Adams did this, Fredrickson declined to answer.

As of now, Fredrickson said Adams is in the Shelby County Jail and awaiting her next court date.

The district is still looking to fill this nursing position.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.