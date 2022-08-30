Pittsfield home catches fire

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A home at 655 Kandy St. in Pittsfield caught fire Tuesday morning.

Pittsfield Assistant Fire Chief Jason Thomas said the fire started about 10:30 a.m.

Thomas said the backroom of the home is a total loss and other parts of the home suffered heavy smoke damage.

According to Thomas, residents at the home had left the home before firefighters arrived, and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.