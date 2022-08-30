Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says

Tennessee authorities are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was found dead on Tuesday morning in a neighborhood home.

WVLT reports the girl’s family identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. The 17-year-old’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, said her daughter was five months pregnant.

According to the family, Kimber Wilson was found dead around 8:30 a.m. in her great-grandfather’s home. The girl’s uncle said he saw her just after midnight and she seemed fine.

Family members said she was a good kid and a smart girl.

Kimber Wilson’s best friend, Megan Smith, described her as loyal, kind and the life of the party. She said the teen was looking forward to being a mother and was really happy.

“Kimber was my best friend. She was more like a sister to me. And she was there when I needed her. She was actually one of my greatest friends—the only friend that I could count on even though we had our differences, she was the main one,” Smith said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the Caryville Police Department sent a lookout order for a suspect before canceling it after a few hours.

Caryville police did not immediately confirm if a person was in custody, but highway patrol officials said that that is usually the case when a lookout order is canceled.

