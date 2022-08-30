QPS teachers, students navigating new learning environment

QUINCY (WGEM) - Some school districts across Illinois are still working to close the learning gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data from the 2021 Illinois Assessment of Readiness showed 16.6 percent fewer students met grade-level standards in English in 2021 than in 2019 and 17.8 percent fewer students met grade-level standards in math.

But Quincy Public School district officials said their students are mostly back to pre-pandemic learning levels.

QPS Curriculum Director Kim Dinkheller said they’ve been preparing for a long time to ensure in person learning continues to go smoothly.

She said having kids opt into in-person learning last year help them prepare for a year without major COVID restrictions.

She said there are still students that are behind but it’s hard to tell if COVID is to blame.

“We always take a look at our grade levels overall. Are we noticing that there might be a gap in the achievement of one grade level but maybe not in another area?” Dinkheller said. “So we may take a look at our instructional practices or our curriculum layout to see, ‘Are we missing something that’s causing more students in a particular grade level to fall behind than others?’”

She said examples of help available for students include tutoring services, summer school and after-school options where teachers can work individually with students outside of regular school hours.

This school year also represents a change for some students who are now in a learning environment free of major coronavirus restrictions.

Second grade teacher Stephanie Stephens said a few students did not opt into in-person learning last year but they have adjusted quickly to learning around other students.

“In my classroom I have lots of fidgets and fidget seats the students can use and we like to get them out of their seat and give them brain breaks to move around too and that’s just normal for kids this age,” Stephens said.

Stephens said there are precautions in place to help students falling behind. She said if students are struggling with a lesson, she said there is a computer program which assigns activities and lessons to help them improve their understanding.

