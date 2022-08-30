Quincy residents upset over proposed recycling program change

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy residents expressed their concern and disapproval Monday night at the city council meeting, over the proposed change to the city’s recycling program.

Six residents said they’d prefer to see the city keep curbside pick-up instead of switching to collection sites.

Suzette Krummel said if the city drops the curbside option, it would make it hard for the disabled and elderly to stay part of the program.

“We pay our taxes for city services to be provided to us that are essential and it’s your job to figure out how that fits into the budget,” Krummel said.

Mary Ann Klein said the city only had one public forum last month and is concerned that wasn’t enough to get the public’s input.

“I would urge our alderman to call for public meetings where the options aired at the summer meeting and any other options be presented,” Klein said. :,” Klein said. “So that our fellow citizens can have the opportunity to voice their views.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Mike Farha said Quincy is a retirement community with a lot of older people and people with disabilities.

He said residents in his ward are fearful they won’t be able to use the collection sites.

“So that’s a legitimate concern and I was wondering if we had considered raising the fee,” said Farha. “You kind of answered that. So you think we would have to go from $5 to $10.”

1st Ward Alderman Eric Entrup questions how the city can afford to keep the program running.

“Yeah we’ll still have our core customers, but we’re afraid we’re going to lose customers so if we’re going to do more recycling if we do drop off sites and we have no fee for anyone,” Entrup said. “Don’t we think we would have more recycling, that’s the way I personally thought of it.”

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said when the city raised the recycling program fee from $0 to $5, resident participation dropped by 50%. So, he’s concerned that would happen again if they go from $5 to $10.

This issue will go before the council for another two readings over the next two weeks.

Mayor Mike Troup said they’re going to work on getting Quincy Recycling representatives to attend a council meeting to weigh in on this discussion.

Conte said the city wants to keep the recycling program and by no means wants to cut it.

He said they’ve been in contact with a private vendor that has said they’d do curbside pick-ups, but residents will have to work with the vendor, the city would not oversee that.

