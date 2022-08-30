Quincy’s annual city-wide cleanup now five-day event

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s annual city-wide cleanup will be changing from a one-day event to a five-day event this year.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said Republic Services said they can’t do a Saturday cleanup because of a shortage of truck drivers and equipment.

They hope spreading the event out from Monday to Friday will reduce the strain on Republic Services and give you more of a chance to throw away your items.

“Some people think it’s actually maybe better than the one-day approach. If we’re not available that one day, they wouldn’t have an opportunity until the next year. So we’ll see,” Conte said. “We’ll gather feedback from the community after it happens and see how much our participation is and compare that to previous years and we’ll decide what to do next year”.

Conte said this change means the event will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a 5 p.m. option on Thursday, instead of just on Saturday.

He said the event will be held the last week in September. Right now he doesn’t know where the location will be.

“Right now it’s for this year, and then the plan to see how it goes, see if it’s better for the community or worse, and then if we have to make changes for next year we have time to to make those changes,” said Conte.

Conte said they will create a list of items that you can and cannot bring before the cleanup event. That list hasn’t been finalized yet.

