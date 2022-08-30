The rest of the week looks dry

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you did not get any rain on Monday the chances of rain for the rest of this week are very thin. We have varied reports of rain from a quarter inch of rain in parts of Quincy to over an inch. Radar estimates show parts of Adams County and parts of Lewis county received over an inch of rain. Southern Hancock county there are reports of greater than 1 inch of rain also. Tuesday’s forecast is looking sunny and summer seems to just hold on. Summer-like temperatures will continue for the rest of the week with a slow steady warming trend headed toward the weekend. It is possible this weekend could see temperatures once again near 90 degrees. Sunshine will be in full force the rest of the week .

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.