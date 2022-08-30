Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’

A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to "subway surf." (WABC)
By Darla Miles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - A 15-year-old had to have his arm amputated after he and some friends reportedly tried to ride on top of a New York subway car.

“I saw the police putting up the tape and the actual body on the floor,” an eyewitness, Christian Mojica, said.

It was a tragic and horrific sight for morning commuters at the subway station as the teen lay unconscious, in his own blood, his arm severed.

“I don’t want to see like, I didn’t want to see it,” Mojica said. “Like, it’s not pretty. I saw face, blood and slumped over like a person slumped over ... then I just left, but it wasn’t pretty.”

Investigators said the incident happened Monday at about 10:30 a.m.

They reported the victim was with three other friends who were trying to “subway surf” or ride on top of the subway car. But the teen fell as he climbed on top and was struck by the train.

“Kind of like laying half off the, you know the yellow divider, the area where you’re not supposed to step. Half of his legs were there, then his other half was like, laying on the floor,” Mojica said.

Another eyewitness said he saw the ambulances, firefighters and police arrive but didn’t know what happened.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where his arm had to be amputated. He is reported to be in stable condition. His name has not yet been released.

“It’s very traumatizing, and I hope everybody there is able to come back from it because it’s not nice,” Mojica said. “I wish the best for anyone who is related to him or anything like that.”

Subway officials said they’re seeing an alarming increase in passengers riding outside of the train.

So far this year, it has happened 627 times, compared to only 96 last year.

