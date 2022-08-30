Water interruption will lead to boil order for Quincy neighborhood

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN, Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy reports that repair of a broken fire hydrant will lead to an interruption in water service for a neighborhood until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The areas affected are:

  • Fox Run West
  • South 30th St, Harrison St. to Kingsridge Drive.

Once service has been restored, a boil order will be in effect.

