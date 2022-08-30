Water interruption will lead to boil order for Quincy neighborhood

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy reports that repair of a broken fire hydrant will lead to an interruption in water service for a neighborhood until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The areas affected are:

Fox Run West

South 30th St, Harrison St. to Kingsridge Drive.

Once service has been restored, a boil order will be in effect.

