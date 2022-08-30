Wedding bells and shared accounts: Financial advice for newlyweds

Experts say most important part of money management is to be a team
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Following a pandemic slowdown the past two years, 2022 is expected to be a record year for marriages.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said along with budgeting for a wedding, couples should also plan for how they will budget their life together.

Johnson said the most important thing for couples is to be a team.

“Whether you do everything together or you keep your account separate, the most important thing is just to have some sort of game plan that both partners are comfortable with and open with and committed to sticking to,” Johnson advised.

Johnson had two other important tips for newlyweds:

Get into the habit of saving as much money as possible, as early in the marriage as possible: Johnson said he has never had a client regret saving too much money.

Don’t be afraid to deviate from your peer group: While some may be rushing to buy a new house or new car or expensive vacation, do what’s best for your family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center, truck
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center

Latest News

QHS Midfielder Evan Shon Ready To Face Rock Island On The Soccer Pitch Tonight At Flinn
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Soccer
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
QND Raiders Golf Team Compete At Westview Against Central, Pittsfield, & Illini West
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30)
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Braxton Schaefer, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to cut his hair to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school