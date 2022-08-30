WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 26) IHSA Football Is Back! 2022 “Crosstown Showdown” Rivalry Countdown Is Underway At Advance Physical Therapy Field

QND Athletic Director Bill Connell & QHS AD Matt McClelland Offer Insight On Tonight’s Clash On The Prep Gridiron
"CrossTown Showdown": QND Lady Raiders Play Host To QND On The IHSA Soccer Pitch
"CrossTown Showdown": QND Lady Raiders Play Host To QND On The IHSA Soccer Pitch
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After months of anticipation, and weeks of wondering just how these two prep football teams would match-up on the prep gridiron, the time has come for Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame to meet once again during their annual rivalry battle. High School football fans throughout “The Gem City” will all be waiting to see the Raiders and the Blue Devils meet once again to see what team will own bragging rights for the next 12 months after 4 quarters of action on the turf.

Last year, QND rolled into Flinn Memorial Stadium, and posted a 40-20 win against the “Blue and White.” It was a victory that truly stunned most QHS alums and boosters in attendance. Now Quincy’s players, who were on the roster last season, are looking for a little redemption against the “Blue And Gold” this year when the two teams meet at 10th & Jackson. Both squads are scheduled to start quarterbacks this year who saw limited action at the position last season. Senior Jackson Stratton will get the call for QND. The Blue Devils will hand over the keys to their offense to Sophomore Bradyn Little. Kickoff between the Raiders and QHS is set for 7:00 p.m.

“The Crosstown Showdown” will be streamed “LIVE” on WGEM.COM this year and can also be heard on WGEM SportsRadio 98.9 FM throughout the Tri-Sates. The Pre-Game Show will get underway at 6:45 p.m. from the Quincy Notre Dame Campus.

