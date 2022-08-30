WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 29) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Host Rock Island On The WB6 Soccer Pitch On Tuesday And The QU Sprint Football Team Wraps Up First Week Of Practice

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High head soccer coach Ron Bridal has that special look in his eye a bit earlier than usual this year at Flinn Memorial Stadium. The Blue Devils top field general has to be feeling good because he has his squad rolling in the right direction. QHS has posted 3 wins in their first four games this season, and one of those victories came against Western Big 6 Conference rival Rock Island Alleman. Now QHS will face (0-1) Rock Island on Tuesday in “The Gem City” in a conference showdown that both squad will be certainly be ready for. Last year at RIHS, the Blue Devils posted a (2-1) win against the Rocks, and QHS is sure that they would love nothing better than to return the favor in less than 24 hours when the two teams collide. Quincy High is certainly “the hunted” this season because the Blue Devils are the reining Western Big 6 Conference Champs. QHS posted a (6-1) slate in the conference ranks in 2021, and closed out the season with a 11-9-3 slate overall. Rock Island finished third in the WB6 standings at (5-2) and 9-7-1 overall. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Coach Bridal during practice earlier today to get a scouting report on the 2022 Rocks.

The Quincy University Hawks Sprint Football Team has just closed out their first week of practice at QU Stadium and so far, all is looking well for the first year program. The players are excited, and area fans are eager to see this team in action on the turf. The majority of players on the squads roster are from local area prep football programs, so once they start playing home games, don’t be surprised if they draw a great deal of fans from throughout all corners of the Tri-States.

