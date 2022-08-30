WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30) QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Soaring High At (4-0) On The Season

Quincy University Headed To The Motor City On Friday For Volleyball Tourney
Quincy University Hawks
Quincy University Hawks(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The QU Lady Hawks are off to the best start in program history right now on the collegiate volleyball court. We’ll venture to the Quincy University campus and check in on head coach Mark Jones and his red hot squad that’s started the 2022 season with an impressive (4-0) slate.

