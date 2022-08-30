WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 29) The Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Rolls To A Victory At Korf Memorial Gym And The QHS Blue Devils Hope To Continue To Build Confidence After 21-13 Win Over QND Raiders
Lady Suns Classic Volleyball Tournament Underway In Augusta
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, August 29, 2022
MSHSAA Volleyball
Troy Buchannan 1
Hannibal 2
Lady Suns Classic Volleyball Tournament
Southeastern (2-0) defeated West Central (Biggsville)
25-11. 25-8
SE Leaders:
Kills: Amanda Stephens 14
Assists: Abigail Shaffer 20
Digs: Stephens 8, Kenzie Griswold 6, Summer Ramsey and Shaffer 5 ea
Blocks: Stephens 2
West Hancock defeated Rushville/Industry
25-16. 25-20
WH Leaders:
Kills: Breanna Peterson 5
Assists: Abbie Morrison 11
Aces: Morrison 4.
R/I Leaders:
Assists: Italee Ford 6
Digs: Elizabeth Corrie 7
Blocks: Charlee Gerleman 4
Kills: Rachel Norton and Gerleman 3 ea
Brown County defeated Liberty
25-19. 23-25. 15-12
BC Leaders:
Kills: Grace Boylen 9
Assists: Cyran Dunlap 28
Digs: Dunlap 13
Blocks: Klare Flynn 2
Unity defeated Payson
25-23. 25-14
Unity Leaders:
Kills: Kyra Carothers. 11
Assists: Caroline Knox 13
Digs: Kylee Barry 12
Service Points: Hayden Finkle. 8
Payson Leaders:
Kills: Stanford and Gilmore 3 ea
Assists: Hannah Brinkman 7
Blocks: Gilmore 2
Camp Point Central defeated Beardstown
25-14. 25-16
MSHSAA Softball
Fulton 11
Hannibal 0 (Final/5 Innings)
Hannibal Pitching:
Alyssa Hart: 8 hits allowed
HHS Hitting: Alyssa Hart: 2-2, 2 doubles Kira Riley: 1-2
Mark Twain 0
Monroe City 10 (Final/5 Innings)
Clopton 1
South Shelby 2
Princeton 3
Schuyler County 9
Scotland County 5
Novinger 0
Paris 1
Louisiana 2
College Soccer
Drake 1
Western Illinois 1 (No Contest)
Game Called By Officials Due To Weather Delay & Darkness
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.