WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 29) The Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Rolls To A Victory At Korf Memorial Gym And The QHS Blue Devils Hope To Continue To Build Confidence After 21-13 Win Over QND Raiders

Lady Suns Classic Volleyball Tournament Underway In Augusta
Hannibal Pirates Logo
Hannibal Pirates Logo(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, August 29, 2022

MSHSAA Volleyball

Troy Buchannan 1

Hannibal 2

Lady Suns Classic Volleyball Tournament

Southeastern (2-0) defeated West Central (Biggsville)

25-11. 25-8

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 14

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 20

Digs: Stephens 8, Kenzie Griswold 6, Summer Ramsey and Shaffer 5 ea

Blocks: Stephens 2

West Hancock defeated Rushville/Industry

25-16. 25-20

WH Leaders:

Kills: Breanna Peterson 5

Assists: Abbie Morrison 11

Aces: Morrison 4.

R/I Leaders:

Assists: Italee Ford 6

Digs: Elizabeth Corrie 7

Blocks: Charlee Gerleman 4

Kills: Rachel Norton and Gerleman 3 ea

Brown County defeated Liberty

25-19. 23-25. 15-12

BC Leaders:

Kills: Grace Boylen 9

Assists: Cyran Dunlap 28

Digs: Dunlap 13

Blocks: Klare Flynn 2

Unity defeated Payson

25-23. 25-14

Unity Leaders:

Kills: Kyra Carothers. 11

Assists: Caroline Knox 13

Digs: Kylee Barry 12

Service Points: Hayden Finkle. 8

Payson Leaders:

Kills: Stanford and Gilmore 3 ea

Assists: Hannah Brinkman 7

Blocks: Gilmore 2

Camp Point Central defeated Beardstown

25-14. 25-16

MSHSAA Softball

Fulton 11

Hannibal 0 (Final/5 Innings)

Hannibal Pitching:

Alyssa Hart: 8 hits allowed

HHS Hitting: Alyssa Hart: 2-2, 2 doubles Kira Riley: 1-2

Mark Twain 0

Monroe City 10 (Final/5 Innings)

Clopton 1

South Shelby 2

Princeton 3

Schuyler County 9

Scotland County 5

Novinger 0

Paris 1

Louisiana 2

College Soccer

Drake 1

Western Illinois 1 (No Contest)

Game Called By Officials Due To Weather Delay & Darkness

