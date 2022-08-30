When will we see rain again?

QUINCY (WGEM) - Whatever rain we received on Monday looks like that is all we’re going to get for the rest of the week. The forecast will remain on the dry side through the holiday weekend. Right now there are no indications in any forecast models that there will be any rain. Now things can change but that is the way it looks at this time. In addition to that we are going to be seeing a slight warming trend with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Right now the holiday weekend as we said looks dry. The new drought monitor will come out on Thursday and I doubt if any of the rain that we received will do much to improve those drought conditions. Meteorological fall will begin on September 1st and the Autumnal Equinox will begin September 22nd.

