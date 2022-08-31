Ameren donates $15K to Teresa Adams House

Brad Billings, building committee chair; Becky Albert, Hospitality House coordinator; Lauren...
Brad Billings, building committee chair; Becky Albert, Hospitality House coordinator; Lauren Mehaffy, community relations coordinator, Ameren Illinois (left to right, front row). Jayne Pieper, president, Quincy Hospitality House; Amy Looten, Capital Campaign committee chair; and Christy Woodward, director, Volunteer Services, Blessing Hospital (left to right, back row).(Blessing Hospital)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Ameren Illinois donated $15,000 during a check presentation on Tuesday to the construction of the Teresa Adams House in Quincy, according to Blessing Hospital officials.

When it opens in December, the Teresa Adams House at 11th and College will replace the Quincy Hospitality House and offer discounted daytime and overnight accommodations for patients and their families seeking healthcare in the Quincy area.

According to Blessing officials, the Teresa Adams House will be a modern, customer-friendly facility compared to the 70-year old structure it will replace.

Blessing officials reported the donation is part of a $2.3 million public fundraising campaign.

