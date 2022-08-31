An inside look at the finished construction at Quincy Junior High School

QUINCY (WGEM) - When you visit Quincy Junior High School, either for a community event or recital, you’ll notice it looks a bit different inside.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit said they’ve been working for four years to renovate and the cost of the project totaled about $2 million dollars.

“Anytime you’re able to upgrade a school facility, that enhances the teaching and learning experience,” Pettit said. “So through our Health Life Safety Funds, we do just that to ensure that buildings are safe for our students and staff but also that they’re able to be conducive for optimal learning and education.”

The Buildings and Ground Supervisor Ryan Clair said they fixed light fixtures and old wiring, dropped the about two feet ceilings and installed window coverings in the nearly 90-year old building.

Clair said these renovations will generate savings for years to come.

“One of the big things we’re proud about is the new LED lighting is going to save quite a bit of energy savings in this building,” Clair said. “The building is a little bit over 300,000 square feet. Anytime you can cut energy on a building this size, it’s very important for us to try and do that.”

Pettit said crews will finish roof work over at the board of education office this fall.

