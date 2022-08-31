Another pleasant day before hotter temperatures return

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another spectacular day on our hands. High pressure continues to sit over the region providing us with clear blue skies and light winds. Daytime highs will be near normal, with most of the Tri-States in the mid 80s. A few locations will make it into the upper 80s though. Dew points will be in the 50s which means very low humidity. A great day to get out and enjoy, but do not forget the sunscreen. The UV index will be high yet again today. Into tonight, we will have clear skies and light winds. This will allow for lows in the 60s. Those conditions will also allow for the possibility of some patchy fog again. This fog would mainly be over areas of water again.

After the patchy morning fog dissipates tomorrow morning, the rest of the morning will be mostly sunny. Through the day though, more clouds will gradually build into the Tri-States. Winds will shift to the south and we will see slightly hotter temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will continue to heat up into the weekend.

