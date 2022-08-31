Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires

FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S....
FILE - Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Kahiltna Glacier on April 27, 2022. The Army says it has grounded its fleet of Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a "small number" of engine fires.(John Pennell/U.S. Army via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army said Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. Smith said that some aircraft may not requires the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon.

The fleet was grounded during the past weekend. Smith said there were no injuries or deaths associated with the fires but the Army temporarily grounded the fleet out of an abundance of caution.

The Chinook is the Army’s key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center, truck
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center

Latest News

QHS Midfielder Evan Shon Ready To Face Rock Island On The Soccer Pitch Tonight At Flinn
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Soccer
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
QND Raiders Golf Team Compete At Westview Against Central, Pittsfield, & Illini West
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30)
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Braxton Schaefer, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to cut his hair to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school