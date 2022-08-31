AT&T 911 issue has been restored

cell phone
cell phone(Jenny Kane | AP)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - UPDATE: the issue has been restored.

The City of Quincy & Adams 911 Communications Center released that AT&T Mobility is experiencing ongoing network issues causing Text-to-911 service functionally to fail.

The release said that due to this service outage, senders would receive a bounce-back message indicating they should dial 911 via voice for help.

AT&T Mobility customers are encouraged to dial 911 until service is restored.

For more information, contact Quincy & Adams County 911 Director Jessica Douglas at 217-228-4572.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Residents react to fire aftermath
Residents react to Quincy fire; investigation continues
Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said republic services said they can’t do a Saturday...
Quincy’s annual city-wide cleanup now five-day event

Latest News

QHS Cross Country Results From Jacksonville Kickoff Meet
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Cross Country
QU Hawks Offensive Tackle B.J. Wilson Is Now On Another "Watchlist"
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) B.J. Wilson QU Football
West Hancock Lady Titans Volleyball Team Falls To Defeat Against West Central 2-1
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Classic
Child Advocacy Center seeing more mental health sessions
Child Advocacy Center seeing growing need for services