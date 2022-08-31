AT&T 911 issue has been restored

QUINCY (WGEM) - UPDATE: the issue has been restored.

The City of Quincy & Adams 911 Communications Center released that AT&T Mobility is experiencing ongoing network issues causing Text-to-911 service functionally to fail.

The release said that due to this service outage, senders would receive a bounce-back message indicating they should dial 911 via voice for help.

AT&T Mobility customers are encouraged to dial 911 until service is restored.

For more information, contact Quincy & Adams County 911 Director Jessica Douglas at 217-228-4572.

