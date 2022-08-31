City of Macomb seeks input for housing development grant

MACOMB (WGEM) - The City of Macomb is seeking community input on the need for housing rehabilitation and improving accessibility in homes.

The City is currently in the process of applying for the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s (IHDA) Housing Rehabilitation and Accessibility Grant (HRAP).

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 5 p.m., a public meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall for residents to share their specific needs. Mayor Michael J. Inman said the City will also collect information related to health and safety issues in low-income homes such as electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems.

Inman said the grant would provide over $500,000 in funding.

“This has been our long-term plan to take advantage of as many opportunities as we can get to bring grant dollars into the community to help and redevelop some of our neighborhoods,” Inman said.

Over the summer, the City has used ARPA funds to assist low-income residents. Inman said their already existing efforts provide a good base heading into the application process.

“We’ve already got skin in the game, so to speak,” Inman said. “The process is already somewhat started, and this would be a great boom to keeping that momentum going.”

Inman said the grant will be submitted in the next 10 days, but the City won’t know if they’ll receive funding until December.

