City of Quincy to hold community forum on recycling

QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy will be hosting a community forum to provide additional information about the proposed recycling ordinance and receive feedback from citizens.

Mayor Mike Troup said they are hosting a public forum to discuss what the options are for the program and why they were chosen to go before the council.

“I think we get more out of a meeting if there are questions and we have the staff available to share any information that we have come along,” Troup said.

The forum is scheduled for Sept. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Quincy City Council Chambers.

Troup said the ultimate goal is to keep the recycling program and to find a way to afford it while recycling more material.

“The more that goes to the La Grange landfill each year, the faster that place will fill up. Now you’re talking about a major expense to establish another site. The longer we can put off filling that up, the better,” Troup said. “One of the best ways to slow the speed of filling up that landfill is recycling.”

City officials stated citizens concerned about recycling, who are unable to attend, can email Jeff Mays, Director of Administrative Services, at jmays@quincyil.gov.

