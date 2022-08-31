Coach, trainer pleads guilty to sex abuse charge

QUINCY (WGEM) - A former Quincy coach and trainer faces up to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual abuse, according to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Jonathan J. Graff, 32, entered the guilty plea Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.

The charges state that Graff had sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl through clothing.

Originally facing a more serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Graff was arrested May 19 by the Quincy Police Department.

Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team. He also was an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program.

