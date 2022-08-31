Culver-Stockton is getting students more involved on campus

Culver-Stockton has student involvement event.
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANTON, MO. (WGEM) - College officials urge students to get involved in campus organizations and leadership positions.

Culver-Stockton hosted an event with booths of their many different campus groups.

Students were able to walk around and see what all the different groups had to offer.

“I think the biggest part of college is finding a community,” Culver-Stockton Student Body President D.J Jackson said. “It makes everything easier. It makes the experience so much better.”

Events like this help students, like Jackson, find their place to fit in on campus.

School officials said getting their students involved with this event has proven beneficial.

“All of the research shows that the more involved students are the more likely they are to successful persistent toward a degree and it also helps them to be successful in their careers as well,” said Dr. Angie Royal, Dean of Student Life.

Black student union, mock trial team, sororities and fraternities are a few of the different organizations students can join.

Dr. Royal said it’s important that the college has a variety of options for students to choose from.

“We have Students coming to us from all across the country, all around the world. You know providing them with opportunities to connect with each other I think is important,” said Dr. Royal.

Students can still sign up with an organization if they missed out on the event.

School officials said students can do so by downloading an app called, “Wildcats Connect”.

