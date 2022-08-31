Dry start to September

QUINCY (WGEM) - I don’t think you could ask for much better weather for the last day of August. We started off with temperatures down into the 50s across most of the region. Couple the cool temps with the dewpoints on the very comfortable side and you had a very nice day set up. There shouldn’t be too many complaints about Thursday or Friday although the relative humidity and dewpoint will begin to slightly increase.

We end the month of August well below normal in the precipitation column (Max Inman)

High temps over the three day weekend will all top put near 90 degrees (Max Inman)

The complaints that are rolling in are related to our lack of rain. We end up the month of August nearly 3 inches below normal for the month. We have just a outside chance of an isolated shower on Friday night through Saturday. But the chance is so low we’re not really going to put too much of it in the forecast. Right now it looks like it is below a 20% probability or chance of rain. High temperatures into the holiday weekend will all top out near 90 degrees for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. While some will complain that it is too hot it won’t be long and fall temps will arrive. The unofficial end of summer will still feel like summer.

