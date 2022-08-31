EMT renders aid to teen boy immediately after shooting him, police say

A man in Texas rendered aid to a teenage boy immediately after shooting him, according to police. (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A man in Texas rendered aid to a teenage boy immediately after shooting him, according to police.

John Karika, an emergency medical technician, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting a 16-year-old boy from inside his apartment, police said.

Investigators found that the teen was outside the apartment complex when Karika allegedly shot a bullet at him through his apartment window. According to the police report, officers found a bullet hole in Karika’s window.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the teen on the ground with blood on his head and legs and Karika at the victim’s side, tending to his facial wound with gauze.

Officers said it appeared the teen had been shot in the face, though he was conscious and alert. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Once the victim was transported to the hospital, officers followed Karika to his apartment, where they found the gun. According to a police report, while officers were investigating the apartment, Karika answered his phone and said, “I f***ed up. I’m in trouble.”

The report said Karika appeared saddened by the situation and cooperated with police.

Officers noted a badge on Karika’s living room coffee table identifying him as an EMT. Karika told the officers he used his medical equipment to help render aid to the teen after shooting him.

Karika was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. According to jail records, he has since been released.

The victim underwent surgery at the hospital, with his condition currently unknown.

Police did not clarify a motive on what led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

