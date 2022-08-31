Fort Madison introduces new vacant home ordinance

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - In Lee County, a new ordinance is in place to help maintain vacant buildings.

Resident Glenda Bates has a love for the city she lives in.

“Fort Madison is a very old historic town and it’s beautiful and it has a lot of beautiful homes,” Bates said.

But she said she’s tired of looking at vacant buildings that get little to no care.

“It distracts from the beauty of our little town and it devalues property, I just feel that we need to fix those eyesores and uplift our town in the best way we can,” said Bates.

Soon, she might not have to look at as many eyesores.

A new ordinance in the city says if you own property that has a vacant building on it, you must now register that property with the city.

“These properties they just take way too much time, way too much money, way too much away from the beauty of our town,” said Bates.

Bates said she believes historic buildings that could be saved, should be, instead of being torn down.

Doug Krogmeier said that requiring vacant buildings to be registered with the city could help alleviate tax money while also helping to avoid disasters.

The planning and zoning director said other cities in Iowa have similar ordinances in place.

He said Fort Madison is now catching up to get ahead of potential disasters.

“Not enough maintenance gets done until there’s either a fire or a partial collapse that the city has to take responsibility to deal with it because an owner has walked away from the property,” said Krogmeier. “And it ends up costing the tax payer’s money so we’re trying to just simply get out in front of it and just make sure that property owners are maintaining proper that they own so hopefully it’ll curve that overall expense to the tax payers.”

You must register your property with the city by Nov. 16.

If you register before Oct. 15, the registration fee for 2023 will be waived.

Click here to find more information on the vacant building registration program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.