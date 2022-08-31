Palmyra looks at funding options to connect east and west sides around U.S. 61

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Efforts continue to make driving safer in the city of Palmyra, Missouri. On Monday night, the Palmyra Citizens Advisory Group met to discuss funding options to connect the east and west sides of the city around U.S. 61.

Drivers said you will likely get stuck in traffic or maybe even into a car crash if you ever try to get on or off U.S. 61 to Palmyra.

“We have had fatalities unfortunately,” Mayor Rusty Adrian said. “The way it’s set up right now something has to change. We want to eliminate that.”

Some drivers, like Nik Yager, avoid the intersection at Main Cross Street altogether.

“I myself, I avoid those intersections,” Yager said. “I usually come in or go out on the interchanges myself.”

The Palmyra Citizens Advisory Group has been talking about ways to make it safer for drivers. The group is comprised of business owners, engineers, truck drivers, and residents.

Monday night they finalized a construction plan, including making three diamond interchanges, one at Main Cross Street, and one on both the north and south ends of town.

Adrian said the north diamond will include the Charlie Brown Industrial Park and they plan to extend an east outer road.

“We are going to look into getting funding,” Adrian said. “A lot of it is timely and we have time for some of this.”

Grant funding experts attended the meeting to discuss funding options. Adrian said they entered into a Transportation Development District to help them get money for the project.

“We are partnering with Ralls, Hannibal and Palmyra into this district,” Adrian said. “What that district does is it’s a taxing district that all three entities will be working together to help fund our projects on the portion that we have to pay.”

Adrian said the group will spend the next two or three months looking into funding options.

They do not know how much this project will cost yet.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for identity theft
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center, truck
Dot Foods celebrates groundbreaking of 13th U.S. distribution center

Latest News

An inside look at the finished construction at Quincy Junior High School
An inside look at the finished construction at Quincy Junior High School
When you visit Quincy Junior High School, either for a community event or recital, you’ll...
An inside look at the finished construction at Quincy Junior High School
Quincy University students react to student debt relief plan
Quincy University students react to student debt relief plan
Several Quincy University students weighed in on the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Relief...
Quincy University students react to student debt relief plan
Palmyra looks at funding options to connect east and west sides around U.S. 61
Palmyra looks at funding options to connect east and west sides around U.S. 61