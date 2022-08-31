QU offensive lineman Wilson a blocking machine

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University head football coach Gary Bass remembers like it was yesterday.

BJ Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior from Florissant, Mo., via St. Louis University High School with a build and a pedigree in basketball, was on a recruiting visit in 2016 and Bass was showing him around campus.

While in Francis Hall, the pair bumped into Marty Bell, QU’s athletic director and head basketball coach at the time.

After exchanging introductions and pleasantries, Bell asked Wilson if he played basketball. Before Wilson could answer, Bass interjected, “Noooooo!!!! Coach. This one is mine.”

Thus, the seeds were planted for Wilson to sign with the Hawks, and now six years later he is wrapping up a stellar career as QU kicks off the 2022 season by hosting Glenville State (W. Va.) at 6 p.m. Thursday at QU Stadium. The game will be the first Thursday night home game in program history.

“I remember coming on the visit and we bumped into the basketball coach,” Wilson recalled with a chuckle. “When he asked me if I played basketball, Coach Bass jumped right in there.”

“Yeah, that’s right,” Bass remembers. “I said this one is a football player.”

And what a football player he’s been.

As the new season approaches, the two-time Hawks captain is on watch lists for the D2Football.com, Shrine Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl. Not only that, Wilson has caught the attention of NFL scouts as Bass says about 20 teams have checked in on the Hawks practices.

“When Coach let me know I was on the watch lists it was really about a lot of hard work for me,” Wilson said. “And then all the support I got on Twitter and from the people of Quincy. It’s been honestly unreal.”

After a redshirt year in 2017, the QU coaching staff decided Wilson would be better as an offensive lineman than a tight end. So he, somewhat reluctantly, developed into an offensive lineman. Wilson eventually increased his weight and muscle mass to grow into his current 6-foot-6, 320-pound body.

“I can remember those early days,” Wilson said. “The coaches were trying to get me to put on weight so they’d stop in the cafeteria and put extra chicken strips on my plate!”

“We told BJ just keep eating and we’ll see what happens,” Bass said with a chuckle.

Wilson also credits his basketball ability with the transition, too.

“I was able to use a lot of the basketball footwork I learned to help me develop my line play skills,” Wilson said.

To appreciate what Wilson and his cohorts meant to the offense, look no further than the video game numbers the Hawks put up last year during a 4-7 season.

QU scored a whopping 385 points, averaging 35 per game, and accumulated 4,721 yards of offense, an average of 430 per game. Returning junior quarterback Tionne Harris threw for a school record 26 TDs (the Hawks had 32 TD passes as a team) and more than 2,500 yards. Junior wide receiver AJ Hardin caught 45 passes for 807 yards and nine TDs.

And with eight returning starters on offense and nine on defense, Wilson believes big things are ahead for the Hawks, who were 2-5 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

“We have been putting in a lot of hard work,” Wilson said. “I think this is best team we’ve had in my six years here. It’s really a testament to the coaches and we appreciate that.”

His coach agrees.

“I think we are ready to go,” said Bass, who starts his sixth year as head coach and 11th with the program. “We’ve gone hard for three weeks of practice. I’m really happy with our focus and now we are itching to play.

“In my 11 years here, this might be the best team we have had. We just have to go out and prove it.”

Bass says he’s had the good fortune of coaching quality players like Wilson.

“BJ just hits all the measurables,” Bass said. “In six years, he’s never missed a class, never been in trouble and is a respected leader. And that’s what NFL scouts want to know about him.”

Because he’s been at QU for six years -- he redshirted a year and received a COVID year -- Wilson graduated with degrees in computer science and criminal justice with a minor in cyber security. Currently, he is enrolled in the MBA program.

Bass also said Wilson scored extremely high on the Wonderlich Personnel Test, an exam that the NFL uses to measure overall intellectual functioning.

“His score was right up there with what is seen for engineers and quarterbacks, even up with Tom Brady,” Bass said.

As opening night nears, Wilson is ready for one last hurrah.

In typical offensive lineman fashion, Wilson was asked if he prefers pass blocking or run blocking.

“I can pass block, I got a lot of confidence there. But run blocking, ah, that’s when you get to hit people.”

The hitting begins for real Thursday.

