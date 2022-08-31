Quincy crews respond to house fire

House fire at 805 N. 5th Street
House fire at 805 N. 5th Street(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy firefighters were called to an apartment building fire on the city’s northside Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene at 805 N. 5th Street at about 7:20 a.m. They had the fire out in about 15 minutes. The building was an apartment building, no one was hurt.

Fire damage was visible on the balcony and roof of the home. Crews were able to contain it to one room which was destroyed. Officials said there was some smoke damage throughout the building.

Quincy police, ambulance, and Ameren were also on the scene.

