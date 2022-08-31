Quincy University students react to student debt relief plan

QUINCY (WGEM) - Several Quincy University students weighed in on the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan that said it will forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loans.

Some students said they won’t be affected by the plan as they don’t have student loans, like Jamil Wilson who has a full-ride scholarship for basketball.

“Not a lot of people are able to get into college cause of money,” Wilson said. “Still, that’s nothing and then other stuff like books and food and all of that, it’s not going to be a lot. You are going to run through that $10,000.”

Other students are in favor of it, like Herman Chongwain.

“It’s a relief for me, knowing that when I graduate, there’s a chance that my loans will be gone,” Chongwain said.

Chongwain said he has a partial scholarship as an athlete and a part-time job, yet he still needed to take out several thousand dollars in loans to pay for his education.

“Just knowing that I can fully focus on school, that I can potentially bring my grade and GPA up and bring better opportunities for me in the future,” he said.

But other students still have some questions.

“I think we’ll end up paying for it in the long run eventually and what’s going to happen to the people that have already paid off their loans, like do they get a reimbursement or anything like that?” Nathan Hendricker said.

“And for people to be like oh, I don’t understand why they’re doing this, this is unfair for people who haven’t paid. Well, my parents only paid $8,000 a year to go to college, they were able to do that working at a grocery store.” Taryn Sargent said. “Now look at you now. You’re going to have that loan for life. Some people are going to die in debt.”

Sargent said she thinks this plan is a band-aid to a bigger problem.

“I think it’s just a bigger issue and for them to be like oh we’ll forgive $10,000 to $20,000 depending on your financials for federal loans, I don’t think that’s enough,” Sargent said.

Quincy University President Brian McGee said the government should invest in more programs like the Pell Grant that helps undergraduate students who have an exceptional financial need.

“Almost all of us in higher education believe that it would be simple and helpful for the government to say let’s get this back up to its old purchasing power by putting frankly more money into it if we’re going to have a program like this,” McGee said.

McGee said a majority of college students can’t afford their education without federal assistance or loans.

“We’re going to need more help and cooperation from both parties in Congress to make more progress on college affordability,” McGee said.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan said your annual income must be below $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for married couples to qualify.

If you received a Pell grant in college, you could get up to $20,000 canceled. If you didn’t receive the grant, you could get up to $10,000 canceled.

The US Department of Education Federal Student Aid office said it will announce more details in the coming weeks, but you can sign up to be notified when the process has officially opened.

Sign up at the Department of Education subscription page. You’ll have until Dec. 31, 2023 to apply.

RELATED

Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war’s legacy

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.