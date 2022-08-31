Residents react to Quincy fire; investigation continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sunset Apartments tenant Marylan Herig said she was just settling in her room for the night when the smell of smoke came through her window.

“It was about the biggest fire I saw in Quincy in a while,” Herig said. “You could smell that it was definitely a fire.”

It happened last night at 314 N 8th St. , right across from Sunset Apartments. A fire that engulfed the abandoned building around 8 p.m. last night.

“I didn’t think that anybody was in there but I was afraid that it would blow over,” Herig said.

Captain Jerry Mast with the Quincy Fire Department said the crew that rushed to the scene at 8 p.m. had a long night, not wrapping up until 4 a.m.

“They heard some reports that there could possibly be someone in the house so they did do a quick search of the first floor,” Mast said.

Mast said while there was no one to be found in the abandoned building it was still a safety hazard to people inside the neighboring buildings.

“With this fire there’s a house next door that’s very close and there’s a business on the other side that’s very close,” Mast said. “So, firefighters position themselves and the hose line so they can cool those buildings and put water on the fire at the same time.”

Mast said tearing down the building would be a safe bet, however it’s neither confirmed nor denied going forward.

He said the fire department continues to investigate what caused the fire, something he said is not an easy task with most evidence being destroyed.

He said a probable cause was a lightening strike, however that’s still to be determined.

