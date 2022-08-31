Schuyler County Humane Society in need of donations to complete expansion

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A $400,000 expansion project is underway at the Schuyler County Humane Society.

The expansion is geared towards providing additional space for a shelter that is having to limit the amount of animals they can take in.

The Humane Society’s Vice President, Janet Milhalovic, said all animals they intake must be isolated out of precaution to possible disease. However, the current animals that are accepted are put into very small cages with no outdoor access.

“The expansion will house all of these animals for intake, and they’ll be far more comfortable,” Milhalovic said. “It’ll also be far more easier for us and our volunteers to work with the animals and they’ve got more freedom.”

The additional space will allow for full separation between cats, dogs and other animals. Milhalovic said this makes the shelter capable of handling more animals than what they do now.

“It’s something that we’ve needed for awhile,” Milhalovic said. “Dogs will have runs instead of just being in a cage until someone comes to walk them.”

Autoplay Caption

As of Wednesday, the Humane Society is sheltering 54 cats and two dogs.

Construction began in May with an anticipated completion date in October. About $60,000 is still needed to finish the project.

To donate, visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.