Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements

FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized...
FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, according to a survey by Pew Research Center.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-thirds of Black Americans said increased focus on race and racial inequality in the U.S. has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

It comes after a 2020 survey found that 56% of Black adults felt the added attention following protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd would lead to positive changes.

But in the new survey, 65% of Black adults said such changes haven’t materialized.

Just 13% see it as extremely or very likely that Black people in the U.S. will achieve equality, which many say will require systemic changes.

There was little variation in that figure by age, gender, region or education level.

The Pew Research Center’s survey was conducted last fall and included more than 3,900 Black Americans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Shelby School District hires a fake nurse.
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to...
$1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed, according to officials
Fire at corner of 8th and Vermont
Quincy abandoned house fire investigation ongoing
Residents react to fire aftermath
Residents react to Quincy fire; investigation continues

Latest News

FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
An Illinois Department of Employment Security office in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois Auditor General breaks down latest IDES audit
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee