VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver

By Joy Benedict
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – California authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly ran over a scooter rider and dragged him for 25 feet before driving away from the area on Saturday.

In the video, Luis Lopez, seen lying on the ground, is run over by a van and dragged down the road.

His wife, Fatima Garcia, said she was afraid she had lost him.

“The driver had a good gap of distance to see him. Why did he still run over him?” she questioned.

Police said Lopez was riding a friend’s electric scooter when he cut the corner, turned left and swerved to avoid hitting a car.

Detective Juan Campos with the L.A. Police Department said it appeared Lopez lost his balance and fell off the scooter.

“He hit his head and knocked himself out,” he said.

Before anyone could help him, a white van pulled up and ran Lopez over, not even bothering to break before it happened.

“He looks like he stops briefly, as you see the brakes get illuminated, and should have noticed he ran over somebody,” Campos said.

Fortunately, Lopez survived. He has numerous injuries, however, and now the self-employed handyman is looking at a long recovery and an inability to work and provide for his family.

“He’s a father of a 7-year-old, a hard worker, as well as a really good husband,” Garcia said.

The family is pleading for help from the community to identify the driver of the van.

“If he would have helped him, it would have been something different, but he just left him there like nothing,” Garcia said.

Detectives have said they have no reason to believe the driver of the white van was speeding. They said the driver may not have even committed a crime when they struck Lopez. That changed when they chose to drive away from the scene.

“Thank God he’s alive because the way he dragged him is really rough to watch in the video,” Garcia said.

Lopez’s family said finding the driver and getting justice will help ease their pain.

“It’s going to be a slow recovery, but thank God he’ll recover from it,” Garcia said.

