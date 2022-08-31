WGEM Sports At Six: Quincy Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Play Host To Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium This Evening

QHS In Search Of Their 4th Victory Of The 2022 Season
QHS Soccer Team Set To Play Host To Rock Island Tonight At Flinn
QHS Soccer Team Set To Play Host To Rock Island Tonight At Flinn
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy High Soccer Team understands what to expect tonight when they hit the IHSA soccer pitch to play host to their Western Big 6 Conference rivals from Rock Island. A tough, physical, and sometimes emotional battle is what will be on tap at Flinn when the (0-1) Rocks try and avenge last seasons 2-1 setback against the “Blue & White.” QHS head coach Ron Bridal will have his team will prepared for the challenge ahead as the Blue Devils focus on locking up their second conference win of the season.

Blue Devils Midfielder Evan Shon will be ready to go this evening against The Rocks. The standout junior recently took timeout from practice to offer some important insight on just why this contest against RIHS is so vital for QHS as they focus in on locking up another WB6 crown.

