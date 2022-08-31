WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30) QND Raiders Hit The Fairways At Westview Along With Central, Pittsfield, And Illini West

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Four local prep golf teams were all in action earlier today at Westview Golf Course. The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame were on the greens along with the Chargers of Illini West from Carthage, Illinois and the Panthers from Camp Point Central. The Saukees from Pittsfield High School were also well represented.

QND Team Captain Colin Larson was competing as he also celebrated his 18th birthday along with his teammates from 10th & Jackson. We’ll check in on some of his shots today at Westview along with PHS standout Nolan Daniel and Nick Bruns from Illini West.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.