WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30) QND Raiders Hit The Fairways At Westview Along With Central, Pittsfield, And Illini West

IHSA Golf Update From Westview Golf Course In The Gem City
Colin Larson Leads The QND Raiders Golf Team In Competition At Westview
Colin Larson Leads The QND Raiders Golf Team In Competition At Westview
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Four local prep golf teams were all in action earlier today at Westview Golf Course. The Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame were on the greens along with the Chargers of Illini West from Carthage, Illinois and the Panthers from Camp Point Central. The Saukees from Pittsfield High School were also well represented.

QND Team Captain Colin Larson was competing as he also celebrated his 18th birthday along with his teammates from 10th & Jackson. We’ll check in on some of his shots today at Westview along with PHS standout Nolan Daniel and Nick Bruns from Illini West.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Quincy Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Play Host To Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium This Evening

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Blue Devils Ready To Hit The Soccer Pitch Against Rock Island Tonight At Flinn

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30) QU Lady Hawks Volleyball Team Soaring High At (4-0) On The Season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Volleyball Team Off To A Sizzling (4-0) Start To The 2022 NCAA Season

Sports

Chiefs get younger with 9 of 10 draft picks making team

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to get younger around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their veteran core.

Sports

QND vs QHS 2022

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (August 29) The Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Rolls To A Victory At Korf Memorial Gym And The QHS Blue Devils Hope To Continue To Build Confidence After 21-13 Win Over QND Raiders

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Volleyball Team Rolls To A Win During Their 2022 Home Opener

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Aug. 29) T2

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (August 29) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Host Rock Island On The WB6 Soccer Pitch On Tuesday And The QU Sprint Football Team Wraps Up First Week Of Practice

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Sprint Football Team Closes Out Their First Week Of Practice At "The Rock!"

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 26) Part I

Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:25 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (August 26) "Crosstown Showdown" Part II

Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT

Sports

Hawk football squad gears up for season with excitement, focus

Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Will Conerly
Returning starters, key additions and a tenacious attitude have Head Coach Gary Bass more excited than for any other season during his tenure.