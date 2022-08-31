WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy High Blue Devils Offensive Line Taking Shape Early In The Gem City

QHS Preparing For Their2022 Hope Opener On “Football Friday Night” At Flinn
Quincy Blue Devil Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Setting Records On The Comeback Trail
Quincy Blue Devil Offensive Lineman Chris Flachs Setting Records On The Comeback Trail
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (1-0) Quincy High Blue Devils were focused and ready to get to work on the turf this afternoon at Flinn Memorial Stadium. That will be the site of this Friday’s non-conference match-up against Alton High. QHS will face the Redbirds after posting a 21-13 win over Quincy Notre Dame last week at Advance Physical Therapy Field. It was during that 8-point victory against the Raiders, that the Blue Devils coaching staff really turned loose their massive offensive line led by Chris Flachs. The standout guard led by example as the “Blue and White” cleared numerous running lanes against QND. Lanes that helped Quincy control the ball and pull out their first victory of the season.

Right now, the men on the Blue Devils O-Line hope the same will ring true against the Redbirds, a team that QHS beat last season 27-20. We’ll check in with Mr. Flachs and his teammates and find out how they’ve seemingly “come of age” so quickly right before our eyes.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QU offensive lineman Wilson a blocking machine

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Because he’s been at QU for six years -- he redshirted a year and received a COVID year -- BJ Wilson graduated with degrees in computer science and criminal justice with a minor in cyber security.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Cross Country

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy Blue Devils Sweep Top Honors At The Jacksonville Kickoff Meet With Olivia Schuering And Eric McClelland Leading The Way

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Cross Country Teams In The Spotlight In Jacksonville

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) B.J. Wilson QU Football

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy University Football Standouts B.J. Wilson And Peyten Chappel Are Back In The National Spotlight

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Two QU Hawk Football Standouts Are Back In The National Spotlight

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Hannibal Pirates Fall On The Prep Soccer Pitch Against QND 5-0 In The Gem City And Quincy High Shuts Out Rock Island At Flinn

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame And Quincy High Both Post Victories On The Soccer Pitch On Tuesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Classic

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Volleyball Classic Rolls With West Hancock Facing West Central And Payson-Seymour Taking On Beardstown

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Lady Titans Volleyball Team Falls Against West Central 2-1 At Lady Suns Classic

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30)

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Soccer

Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:46 AM CDT