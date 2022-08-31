WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (August 31) Quincy High Blue Devils Offensive Line Taking Shape Early In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (1-0) Quincy High Blue Devils were focused and ready to get to work on the turf this afternoon at Flinn Memorial Stadium. That will be the site of this Friday’s non-conference match-up against Alton High. QHS will face the Redbirds after posting a 21-13 win over Quincy Notre Dame last week at Advance Physical Therapy Field. It was during that 8-point victory against the Raiders, that the Blue Devils coaching staff really turned loose their massive offensive line led by Chris Flachs. The standout guard led by example as the “Blue and White” cleared numerous running lanes against QND. Lanes that helped Quincy control the ball and pull out their first victory of the season.

Right now, the men on the Blue Devils O-Line hope the same will ring true against the Redbirds, a team that QHS beat last season 27-20. We’ll check in with Mr. Flachs and his teammates and find out how they’ve seemingly “come of age” so quickly right before our eyes.

