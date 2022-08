WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Hannibal Pirates Fall On The Prep Soccer Pitch Against QND 5-0 In The Gem City And Quincy High Shuts Out Rock Island At Flinn NJCAA Women’s Soccer: John Wood Falls To (0-4) On The Season After Loss On The Road

