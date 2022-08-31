WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Volleyball Classic Rolls With West Hancock Facing West Central And Payson-Seymour Taking On Beardstown

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Lady Suns Classic

Augusta, Illinois

Southeastern (3-0) defeated Rushville-Industry

25-11. 25-14

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 10. Abbey McMillen 5

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 16

Aces: McMillen 3

Digs: Summer Ramsey 5

Payson defeated Beardstown

25-21. 25-15

West Central (Biggsville) defeated West Hancock

25-18. 19-25. 15-13

Illini West defeated Western (Barry)

25-20. 25-9

And in the Match of the Night.........

Mendon Unity defeated Camp Point Central

28-30. 25-21. 15-11

IGHSAU Volleyball

Keokuk 3

Fort Madison 1

KHS Lady Chiefs Won By The Scores Of: 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 25-21

Holy Trinity 0

Burlington Notre Dame 2

HTC Falls To Defeat 23-25, 22-25

