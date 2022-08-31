WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Volleyball Classic Rolls With West Hancock Facing West Central And Payson-Seymour Taking On Beardstown
Final Scores From Tuesday’s Games At Southeastern High School In Augusta, Illinois
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Lady Suns Classic
Augusta, Illinois
Southeastern (3-0) defeated Rushville-Industry
25-11. 25-14
SE Leaders:
Kills: Amanda Stephens 10. Abbey McMillen 5
Assists: Abigail Shaffer 16
Aces: McMillen 3
Digs: Summer Ramsey 5
Payson defeated Beardstown
25-21. 25-15
West Central (Biggsville) defeated West Hancock
25-18. 19-25. 15-13
Illini West defeated Western (Barry)
25-20. 25-9
And in the Match of the Night.........
Mendon Unity defeated Camp Point Central
28-30. 25-21. 15-11
IGHSAU Volleyball
Keokuk 3
Fort Madison 1
KHS Lady Chiefs Won By The Scores Of: 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 25-21
Holy Trinity 0
Burlington Notre Dame 2
HTC Falls To Defeat 23-25, 22-25
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.