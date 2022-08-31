WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Volleyball Classic Rolls With West Hancock Facing West Central And Payson-Seymour Taking On Beardstown

Final Scores From Tuesday’s Games At Southeastern High School In Augusta, Illinois
Lady Suns Classic Rolls On At Southeastern High School In Augusta, Illinois
Lady Suns Classic Rolls On At Southeastern High School In Augusta, Illinois
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Lady Suns Classic

Augusta, Illinois

Southeastern (3-0) defeated Rushville-Industry

25-11. 25-14

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 10. Abbey McMillen 5

Assists: Abigail Shaffer 16

Aces: McMillen 3

Digs: Summer Ramsey 5

Payson defeated Beardstown

25-21. 25-15

West Central (Biggsville) defeated West Hancock

25-18. 19-25. 15-13

Illini West defeated Western (Barry)

25-20. 25-9

And in the Match of the Night.........

Mendon Unity defeated Camp Point Central

28-30. 25-21. 15-11

IGHSAU Volleyball

Keokuk 3

Fort Madison 1

KHS Lady Chiefs Won By The Scores Of: 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 25-21

Holy Trinity 0

Burlington Notre Dame 2

HTC Falls To Defeat 23-25, 22-25

