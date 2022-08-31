WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy Blue Devils Sweep Top Honors At The Jacksonville Kickoff Meet With Olivia Schuering And Eric McClelland Leading The Way

MSHSAA: Prep Softball Scores From The “Show Me State!”
QHS Blue Devils Track & Field Team
QHS Blue Devils Track & Field Team(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

IHSA Cross Country

Jacksonville Kickoff Meet

Team Standings (Boys)

1. Quincy Blue Devils Total Time: 1:24:57.69

2. Franklin

3. Liberty Eagles

4. Springfield

5. Jacksonville

6. Springfield (SE)

Individual Standings

1. Eric McClelland (QHS) 16:29.18

Team Standings (Girls)

1. Quincy Lady Blue Devils (Total Time: 1:46:11.03)

2. Franklin

Individual Standings

1. Olivia Schuering (QHS) (19:17.07)

3. Alexandria Myers (QHS)

MSHSAA Softball

Kirksville 21

Clark County 6

Canton 2

Clopton 0

CHS Lady Tigers: Emma Hultz (13K / Tossed A 1 Hitter )

Novinger 12

Marion County 21

MCHS Now (1-2) On The Season

Highland 6

Bowling Green 2

HHS Now (4-1) On The Season

Knox County 5

North Shelby 8

Schuyler County 6

LaPlata 15

Louisiana 0

Palmyra 4

PHS: Kennedy Wilson Pitched A Complete Game Shutout

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

QU offensive lineman Wilson a blocking machine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Because he’s been at QU for six years -- he redshirted a year and received a COVID year -- BJ Wilson graduated with degrees in computer science and criminal justice with a minor in cyber security.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Cross Country

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Aug. 30) B.J. Wilson QU Football

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy University Football Standouts B.J. Wilson And Peyten Chappel Are Back In The National Spotlight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Two QU Hawk Football Standouts Are Back In The National Spotlight

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Hannibal Pirates Fall On The Prep Soccer Pitch Against QND 5-0 In The Gem City And Quincy High Shuts Out Rock Island At Flinn

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame And Quincy High Both Post Victories On The Soccer Pitch On Tuesday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Classic

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Lady Suns Volleyball Classic Rolls With West Hancock Facing West Central And Payson-Seymour Taking On Beardstown

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
West Hancock Lady Titans Volleyball Team Falls Against West Central 2-1 At Lady Suns Classic

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30)

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Aug. 30) QHS Soccer

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Play Host To Rock Island At Flinn Memorial Stadium This Evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Blue Devils Ready To Hit The Soccer Pitch Against Rock Island Tonight At Flinn