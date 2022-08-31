WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy Blue Devils Sweep Top Honors At The Jacksonville Kickoff Meet With Olivia Schuering And Eric McClelland Leading The Way
MSHSAA: Prep Softball Scores From The “Show Me State!”
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
IHSA Cross Country
Jacksonville Kickoff Meet
Team Standings (Boys)
1. Quincy Blue Devils Total Time: 1:24:57.69
2. Franklin
3. Liberty Eagles
4. Springfield
5. Jacksonville
6. Springfield (SE)
Individual Standings
1. Eric McClelland (QHS) 16:29.18
Team Standings (Girls)
1. Quincy Lady Blue Devils (Total Time: 1:46:11.03)
2. Franklin
Individual Standings
1. Olivia Schuering (QHS) (19:17.07)
3. Alexandria Myers (QHS)
MSHSAA Softball
Kirksville 21
Clark County 6
Canton 2
Clopton 0
CHS Lady Tigers: Emma Hultz (13K / Tossed A 1 Hitter )
Novinger 12
Marion County 21
MCHS Now (1-2) On The Season
Highland 6
Bowling Green 2
HHS Now (4-1) On The Season
Knox County 5
North Shelby 8
Schuyler County 6
LaPlata 15
Louisiana 0
Palmyra 4
PHS: Kennedy Wilson Pitched A Complete Game Shutout
