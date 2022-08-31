WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (August 30) Quincy University Football Standouts B.J. Wilson And Peyten Chappel Are Back In The National Spotlight

Hawks Will Open The 2022 College Football Season Thursday Evening At 6:00 PM In The Gem City
QU Hawks Offensive Tackle B.J. Wilson Is Now On Another Watchlist As The Start Of The 2022...
QU Hawks Offensive Tackle B.J. Wilson Is Now On Another Watchlist As The Start Of The 2022 Regular Season Quickly Approaches
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Earlier today in was announced that two members of the Quincy University Football team have been named to the D2football.com Elite 100 Watchlist. Senior Offensive Lineman B.J. Wilson was named to the first team, while senior Linebacker Peyten Chappel made the squad.

Wilson, the two-time team captain, has been named to two other major watchlists including the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East – West Shrine Bowl this summer. The 6-foot-6 lineman comes into the 2022 season at 320 pounds and will help anchor a QU offensive line that is loaded with veteran players with game experience.

Linebacker Peyten Chappel, also a two-time team captain, was 2nd in the nation for solo tackles per game with 7. He also recorded 63 solo tackles and 95 total tackles in 9 games. Chappel also intercepted 5 passes during the 2021 campaign.

