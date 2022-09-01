Blessing Health Keokuk to close

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Blessing Health Keokuk announced Thursday it would be closing on Oct. 1 at 12:01 a.m. due to low demand for inpatient and emergency room care.

In March of 2021, Blessing bought the hospital to improve its performance. The hospital has been in a financial crisis for 10 years.

According to Blessing officials, a recent architectural survey by a private company revealed the hospital building required renovation and replacement of decayed vital infrastructure that could reach into the millions of dollars to complete.

Based on current and expected patient use of hospital-based services in Keokuk, Blessing leaders said an investment that could total millions of dollars cannot be made responsibly.

Blessing Health Keokuk leaders said the level of inpatient and emergency care demand does not support the investment required to operate a hospital of 49-beds and an emergency room around the clock, seven days a week.

“We did not want this to happen. This was not our plan,” said the chief of small rural hospitals for Blessing Health, Kathy Hull.

All Blessing Health Keokuk employees will be retained until Nov. 4 in either on-site work or administrative leave.

Officials said the hospital property will be put up for sale.

According to Blessing to Blessing officials, area residents requiring emergency care after the hospital closes should call 911 so Lee County EMS can transport them to the nearest emergency department equipped to meet their medical needs. Emergency care is available in Fort Madison and Burlington, Iowa, and Carthage and Quincy, Illinois.

“We are disappointed but undaunted,” Hull said. “When we re-established our presence in Keokuk last year, we said Blessing was committed to investing in Keokuk’s health care infrastructure to revitalize the community and the region to benefit everyone. Blessing has made an investment in the community and will continue to do so through outpatient care.”.”

Patients of Blessing Health Keokuk who need their medical records transferred can go to blessinghealth.org/medicalrecords or call 217-223-8400, ext. 6600.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.