Drought may impact fall colors

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Thursday marked the first day of meteorological fall, and the upcoming colorful season may be in some danger.

While most trees do not begin changing until later in the month, the expanding moderate to severe drought could lead to a shorter season.

According to public lands forester Alex Bross with the Missouri Department of Conservation, the annual explosion of color usually relies on three main factors: cooler nights, shorter days and rainfall.

With the entire Tri-States seeing below average rain, the fall colors may come sooner.

Severe drought has expanded to Lee County, while moderate drought has pushed South as well. (WGEM)

“This year I expect it to be a little bit quicker and have less vibrant colors when it comes to your oranges and your reds and the leaves to drop a little bit earlier,” said Bross.

He said this marks a big change from last year, where the region went into Autumn with a surplus of rain in many areas.

“Typically in Missouri our peak fall color is in mid to late October,” Bross said. “Last year was a little bit different as it was early November when we really started getting our peak colors.”

Bross said while some leaves may be changing colors already, the first to normally take off are dogwoods and sumac trees.

Once astronomical fall approaches in later September, and the colors become more widespread, the Missouri Department of Conservation will have a color tracker online.

You can find that report, along with some of the best leaf peeping areas by clicking here.

The drought monitor is updated every Thursday morning and can be found here.

