Drought Worsens

QUINCY (WGEM) - The forecast for the next seven days looks like it will be primarily on the dry side.

Severe drought is nosing into Lee county Iowa (Max Inman)

There are no organized widespread rain makers anywhere near our region. The new Drought Monitor was issued on Thursday it does show an expanding moderate drought that does encompass parts of Scotland county, all of Clark county and all of Lewis county in Missouri. The majority of Hancock County is under a moderate drought. The moderate drought does creep into the northwestern portions of McDonough County encroaching on Macomb. as well as moderate drought for northwestern Adams county. For the first time this season we see a severe drought poking into northern and western Lee County Iowa. We see no mitigating rain in the next 7 to 10 days.

Normal high temperatures for Labor Day weekend are around 83 degrees. (Max Inman)

If you for some reason are enjoying this dry weather, it will continue through the holiday weekend and beyond. Normal daytime highs for the beginning of September are in the low 80s. We will be above normal with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s possibly up to 90 degrees through Labor Day.

